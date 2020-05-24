First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.