First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Corteva stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion and a PE ratio of -21.53.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.