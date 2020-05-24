First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Mercadolibre by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mercadolibre by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $733.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $841.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.84. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $843.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

