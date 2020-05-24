BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Stock Position Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

RA opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

