First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 269,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 143,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.