First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

