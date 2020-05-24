First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 98.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

