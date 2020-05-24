Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 337.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,601 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

