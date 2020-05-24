First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.08% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWO opened at $13.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

