Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $23,320,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 217,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 260,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 230,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

CY stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.