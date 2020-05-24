First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,598 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,743,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.75. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

