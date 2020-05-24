First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

