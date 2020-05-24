First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,221.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE ENV opened at $69.47 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.