First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 60 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $319.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.80. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $326.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

