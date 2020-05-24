First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,648 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

VGK opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

