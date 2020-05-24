First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $4.45 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.