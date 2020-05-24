First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $171.47 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.73.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.