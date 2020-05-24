First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZN opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

