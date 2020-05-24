First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.57% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $12.93 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.