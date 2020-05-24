First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

