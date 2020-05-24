First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,639,556 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $195.78 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.87.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

