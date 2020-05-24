Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

