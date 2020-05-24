Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of FL stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $54.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Foot Locker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 927,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

