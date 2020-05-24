Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of FL stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $54.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.