First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

