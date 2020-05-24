First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

