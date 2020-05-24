First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 450,104 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:HIX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.