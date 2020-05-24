First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

