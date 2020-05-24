First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after buying an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,040,000 after buying an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,565 shares of company stock worth $2,362,290. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

