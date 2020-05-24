First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 37,303 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $630.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.01%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

