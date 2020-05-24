SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,683,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 138,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

