First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $277.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $249.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.