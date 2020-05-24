First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,341,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,468,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NYSE EMN opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

