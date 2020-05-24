First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after acquiring an additional 288,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

