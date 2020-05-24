Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

