3,084 Shares in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

