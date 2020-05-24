Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1,944.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 88,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 83,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,528,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

