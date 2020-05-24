Cetera Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $26,589,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $180.38.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

