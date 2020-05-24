Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

