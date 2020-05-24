Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 378,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

ROUS stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

