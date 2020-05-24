iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $49.93 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

