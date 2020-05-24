Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,295 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 213,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

EVA opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

