Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $540,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 52.3% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,480 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,717.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE BB opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

