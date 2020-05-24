AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 878.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75.

