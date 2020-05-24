Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toro were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.