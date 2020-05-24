AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Covanta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 84.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 392,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,860,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 42.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 419,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 125,186 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

