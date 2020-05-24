First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Navient worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NAVI opened at $6.97 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

