AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,195 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

