AE Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of EXPD opened at $72.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.