AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,809 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after buying an additional 759,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 257,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 185,933 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

