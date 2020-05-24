AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $223,075 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $35.00 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

